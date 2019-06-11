Shocking footage: Gunman attacks in residential street — then returns for more

Frightening vision has been released of two shootings at a Reservoir property last week.

The balaclava-clad gunman dressed in a military style vest first opened fire on the Bray Street home last Tuesday.

On that occasion he emerged from a car, approached the front door and began yelling for the resident to emerge before shooting before running away about 1am.

The second, more terrifying attack came on Saturday.

This time the gunman opens fire from a vehicle as a person left the property.

The 20-year-old victim can bee seen running for his life as 10 shots were fired.

He suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The shooter ran back to the car, believed to be a Porsche SUV, and speed off from the scene.

It was later located burnt out in Mitchell Street Brunswick East about 1.55am.

Police Victoria’s anti-gangs division, the Echo Taskforce is investigating.

Superintendent Peter Brigham said it is always a concern to police when firearms are used in this manner.

“We understand that people in the community feel concerned following reports of shootings played out in public,” he said.

“I want to reassure the community that police and our division are working hard to investigate this incident and hold those responsible to account.

“This footage is confronting and in releasing it we’re hoping that someone will come forward with information.

“The people involved in this have friends, they have relatives, someone knows who is responsible and I’m urging those people to come forward – we don’t want anyone else to get hurt.

“As part of the investigation we are looking to possible links with outlaw motorcycle gangs and those with ties to Middle Eastern organised crime.

“I want to also reiterate that this appears very much a targeted attack and at this stage there is no evidence to suggest the shootings are linked to any other incidents we’re aware of.”

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au.