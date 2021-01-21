VIDEO: Woman kicked in the back in shocking, unprovoked Melton attack

Police have released shocking footage of a cruel assault at Melton earlier this week.

The 52-year-old victim was walking along Unitt Street when a male on a pushbike approached her from behind and kicked her in the back at about 2.50pm on Tuesday.

The woman fell forward and landed on the concrete, seriously injuring herself.

The attacker, and a second man on a bike, rode away.

Bystanders stopped to assist the woman, who has since had to undergo surgery for the injuries sustained in the attack.

Police have release CCTV of the assault, and the two men who they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Both men are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s and were riding black bikes. One was wearing a bright blue hooded jumper, and the other was wearing a grey hooded jumper.

Shocking. Police have released footage of a woman kicked in the back in a cruel, unprovoked attack. More: https://t.co/wAYOs9icuc pic.twitter.com/I9GJ9KFsYP — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndRussel) January 21, 2021

Anyone who recognises the males pictured, who witnessed the assault, or has any information that could assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.