3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Shocking smash shuts West Gate..

Shocking smash shuts West Gate Freeway

2 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Shocking smash shuts West Gate Freeway

Three people have been taken to hospital following a shocking smash just before the West Gate Bridge.

3AW Mornings received several calls on Tuesday morning, alerting listeners to the smash involving a truck and car.

Many were left distressed by what they saw.

Two men and a woman have been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

A woman in her 60s, who was trapped for some time, is in a stable condition with upper body injuries.

A man in his 20s is also in a stable condition with upper body injuries.

Another man is also believed to be stable.

All outbound lanes of the West Gate Freeway have been closed.

Motorists are being told to get off the freeway before entering the Domain tunnel.

Picture: Twitter / @VicTraffic

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332