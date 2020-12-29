Shocking smash shuts West Gate Freeway

Three people have been taken to hospital following a shocking smash just before the West Gate Bridge.

3AW Mornings received several calls on Tuesday morning, alerting listeners to the smash involving a truck and car.

Many were left distressed by what they saw.

Two men and a woman have been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

A woman in her 60s, who was trapped for some time, is in a stable condition with upper body injuries.

A man in his 20s is also in a stable condition with upper body injuries.

Another man is also believed to be stable.

All outbound lanes of the West Gate Freeway have been closed.

Motorists are being told to get off the freeway before entering the Domain tunnel.

Picture: Twitter / @VicTraffic