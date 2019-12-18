VIDEO: Shocking dash cam footage captures car going the wrong way through a busy roundabout

Startling footage has emerged of a driver crossing onto the wrong side of the road and going through a busy roundabout in the wrong direction in the outskirts of Ballarat.

Chris, who watched on as the car narrowly missed multiple vehicles, told 3AW Drive the incident unfolded on Albert Street in Sebastapol.

“I was just waiting for somebody to have a head-on collision with him,” he said.

“It was absolutely amazing that nobody hit him.”

He’s handed the vision into police.

Yikes! 😳 Amazingly, the car appears to have avoided a collision, despite MANY near misses. Details — https://t.co/tnXyddDtBY pic.twitter.com/RzYJazR9RH — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) December 18, 2019

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive