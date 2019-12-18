3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • VIDEO: Shocking dash cam footage..

VIDEO: Shocking dash cam footage captures car going the wrong way through a busy roundabout

6 hours ago
watch the footage

Startling footage has emerged of a driver crossing onto the wrong side of the road and going through a busy roundabout in the wrong direction in the outskirts of Ballarat.

Chris, who watched on as the car narrowly missed multiple vehicles, told 3AW Drive the incident unfolded on Albert Street in Sebastapol.

“I was just waiting for somebody to have a head-on collision with him,” he said.

“It was absolutely amazing that nobody hit him.”

He’s handed the vision into police.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

watch the footage
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.