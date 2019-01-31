Shocking vision emerges of principal dragging young student across schoolyard

A school principal has been stood down pending an investigation after vision emerged of him dragging a student by the arm.

The education minister has called the footage “appalling and concerning”.

At this stage, it’s unclear when the vision was filmed, however it’s believed to be recently.

James Merlino said an investigation would start immediately and the principal in question, at Manor Lakes College, would be stood down while it took place.

The young boy can be seen being dragged across the schoolyard.

Click PLAY below to watch the vision