Shockingly high rates of bullying revealed in Melbourne schools

One-in-three Melbourne children in years 3 to 8 are frequently being bullied, new research has revealed.

The Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) study interviewed 1329 students from 43 Melbourne primary schools annually over six years.

The study revealed the highest rates of building are in mid-primary school.

“Around 50 per cent of students in Grade 3 are reporting some type of bullying, Dr Lisa Mundy from the MCRI told Ross and Russel.

“It seems to be getting higher than it was, say, 20 years ago.”

Researchers found boys bully less as they age, but bullying can persist among girls until high levels of secondary school.

Dr Mundy called for a two-pronged approach, in both homes and at schools, to tackle bullying.

“Parents at home: Looking out for signs your children might be being bullied talking to them about that, giving them a safe space,” she said.

“Within schools: We really need those big whole school approaches.”

