Shooting and slashing in terrifying overnight home invasions

A woman and a young man are in hospital following two violent aggravated burglaries this morning.

In the most recent incident, a woman, 31, woke to find two men rifling through her Wandana Heights home soon after 2am.

They tried to escape with her handbag and car keys, but she wouldn’t go down without a fight.

She clung onto one of the offenders, prompting him to pull out a knife and slash at her hand and shoulder.

The two men, described as in their teens, then fled in the victim’s white Volvo.

Ross and John were told it was the second terrifying home burglary overnight.

Three thieves broke into a Robertson Road home in Taylors Lakes and demanded the family’s car keys about midnight.

One of the victims, 21, chased them outside, and that’s when one of the thieves produced a gun.

A shot was fired and the young victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

