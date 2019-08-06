3AW
Police hunting gunman after Mornington Peninsula shooting

4 hours ago
Police are investigating an alleged firearms incident in Capel Sound early this morning.

Emergency services attended the Woodthorpe Drive and Point Nepean Road area at about 2.55am this morning, after reports gunshots had been heard.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was found on the street with suspected gunshot wounds to his legs.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are patrolling the area but no arrests have yet been made.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

