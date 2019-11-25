Shopping centre ATM smashed in early morning ram raid

An ATM has been ram raided at a shopping centre in Melbourne’s outer south-east this morning.

Police are investigating the attempted theft at Cranbourne East’s Hunt Club Village Shopping Centre.

Two male offenders attempted to break open the ATM at the Linsell Road shopping centre by driving a white SUV into the machine at about 4am.

The men were unsuccessful, and drove away empty handed, leaving carnage behind.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au