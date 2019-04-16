Shorten faces more pressure over superannuation gaffe

The political fight over superannuation has intensified as the government seizes on Bill Shorten’s multi-billion dollar gaffe.

The Labor leader has shifted his campaign to Western Australia and will target marginal Liberal seats.

While Mr Shorten’s focus will continue to be on health policy, he’ll come under pressure to clarify his position on superannuation after matching a Coalition promise not to increase taxes on super savings.

But this creates a $34 billion gap in Labor’s costings.

Costings remain a troublesome issue for Labor.

On Tuesday Mr Shorten dodged questions about the costings of his emission reduction target in an embarrassing exchange with a determined Channel 10 journalist at a press conference.