Shot in the face: Bloody photos released in the hunt for Melton servo gunman

Police are today ramping up the search for the gunman involved in a near fatal shooting in Melton.

Disturbing images have today been released of the bloodied victim stumbling into a service station after he was shot in the face early on November 30 last year.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he was placed in an induced coma for several days.

He has not yet fully recovered.

Police are still trying to piece together how the shooting unfolded, and why.

They say the man had dropped off a woman in Melton West when his car came under fire.

He was followed by a white Holden HSV Clubsport to the corner of Centenary Rd and Coburns Rd.

That’s where he was shot in the face.

The victim’s passenger, a 21 year old woman, wasn’t injured.

“The difference between investigating a homicide or a non-fatal shooting has only been millimetres,” Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said.

“The victim will likely take a significant amount of time to recover from his injuries and he’s lucky to still be alive.

“It’s also incredibly fortunate that his passenger wasn’t injured and was able to contact emergency services for help.

“We’re very keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the incident or the offender’s vehicle on the night, or who may know the identity of the offenders.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au