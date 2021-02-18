Shot to heart: Too much coffee could be killing you

Bad news for coffee bingers, you can have too much of a good thing.

New research has found that consuming more than six cups of coffee a day will greatly increase your risk of cardiovascular disease.

The study, conducted by the University of South Australia, monitored the effects of heavy coffee consumption on heart cells and found it lead to a significantly higher cholesterol reading.

UniSA researcher Professor Elina Hyppönen says there was a number of ways coffee impacted the heart.

“We know that it increases blood pressure at least on a temporary basis,” she told Dee Dee on 3AW Afternoons.

“This study was looking more at the effects on lipids.

“Coffee contains cafestol which is a very potent cholesterol-elevated compound and which can raise the levels of harmful LDL cholesterol in the blood and of course lead to a combination of cholesterol in the arteries.”

