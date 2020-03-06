3AW
131332
Shots fired by police during dramatic arrest in Collingwood

6 hours ago
watch the footage
Word On The Street

Shots have been fired by police during a dramatic arrest in Collingwood.

The incident unfolded on Little Oxford Street on Friday afternoon.

“It was quite a hectic scene,” witness Josh De Laurentis, who works at 3AW, told Tom Elliott.

Police said they’d arrested three males in relation to an alleged aggravated carjacking in Fitzroy in the early hours of Friday morning.

It is alleged three offenders threatened a male driver with a knife on Palmer Street about 1.40am and stole his blue Holden wagon.

The victim, a 20-year-old Footscray man received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Click PLAY below to see how it unfolded

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

