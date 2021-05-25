Shots fired during siege in Victoria’s north-east

Shots were fired during a siege in Victoria’s north-east last night.

Police were called to reports of a trespasser at a rural property at Greta East, near Wangaratta at about 6.15pm.

A man brandishing two firearms allegedly confronted officers before hiding inside the McMonigles Lane home and firing three shots.

Three hours later, the 38-year-old from Craigieburn eventually surrendered.

He will face court this morning.

