Shots fired in violent road rage incident in Melbourne’s north

Police are investigating after a road rage incident escalated to shots being fired in Cragieburn.

Investigators understand there was a violent a road rage incident between two drivers on Hume Highway near at Kingswood Drive at about 12.50pm.

The driver of an orange Holden sedan is alleged to have fired two shots from a shotgun at the victim’s vehicle, a white Holden ute, before driving away.

The victim’s vehicle has been damaged but no person has been injured.

John told 3AW’s Dee Dee he saw several gun shots in the white ute.

“There’s a white utility, obviously a tradie… surrounded by police cars, which has four our five bullet holes in the windscreen,” he said.

“The place is absolutely crawling with police and they’ve blocked the highway off.”

All outbound lanes of the Hume Highway remain closed at Kingswood Drive, Craigieburn, due to a collision. @VictoriaPolice are directing traffic onto Kingswood Drive and Hanson Road. The Hume Freeway is a good option for northbound traffic to avoid the area. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/l3FGFFZuWF — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) June 9, 2020

Image: Nine News