‘Outraged’ CFMEU slams state government over ‘unbelievable’ Anzac Station decision

6 hours ago
IN STUDIO WITH NEIL MITCHELL
Article image for ‘Outraged’ CFMEU slams state government over ‘unbelievable’ Anzac Station decision

The CFMEU has hit out at the Andrews government over plans to use an international timber supplier for the construction of the new Anzac Station.

National Secretary of the CFMEU’s manufacturing division, Michael O’Connor, says local sawmill, Australian Sustainable Hardwoods (ASH) had its bid for work on the station turned down, and an European supplier has been given the job.

He told Neil Mitchell it’s “unbelievable” that an Australian company has been overlooked, particularly given the name of the station.

“The ASH sawmill can produce beautiful, beautiful product,” he said.

Adding to the union’s outrage, the CFMEU has been told the European supplier given the station work does not meet the tender specs of the project, which ASH sawmill was told it must meet.

“ASH, they were told they had to meet the tender specs. They suggested that if they were allowed to change them a little bit they could make it a lot better, they could make it better quality, and they were told no,” Mr O’Connor said.

“Rumour has it the people who got the work didn’t meet the specs!”

The CFMEU understands ASH can complete the work for the same price as the European supplier who has won the contract.

3AW Mornings has contacted the state government for comment.

Image: Rail Projects Victoria

