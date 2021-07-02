Should the Tokyo Olympic Games go ahead?

The Olympic games are set to go ahead in Tokyo in under a month’s time.

Mike Williams has voiced his concern over the 2021 Olympics and the risks associated with the Games going ahead.

He says it’s not the Olympics the athletes or the organisers deserve, and should be called off.

He spoke with infectious disease control expert and Pro Vice Chancellor of Health Science at Curtin University, Professor Archie Clements.

Professor Clements explained to Mike about the biggest public health risks of the games continuing, and why he agrees the event should be postponed.

But host of Sportzone, James Willlis, called Mike to explain why the International Olympic Committee has the final say on whether the games will go ahead.

He says the games will go ahead, even if the Japanese people don’t want them to.

