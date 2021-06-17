‘I remain concerned’: Testing commander reveals nurse in COVID ward worked across hospitals

It’s been revealed an Epping Private Hospital nurse who contracted COVID-19 also worked at the Northern Hospital.

Genomic testing is underway to find the source of the nurse’s infection, but it’s believed it was likely contracted at the COVID ward at Epping Private Hospital.

A total of 22 staff from Northern Hospital are now isolating after the nurse completed shifts there on June 11 and 12.

Additionally, nine primary close contacts have been identified at Epping Private Hospital. All are in 14-day isolation.

Another 25 Epping Private Hospital staff were temporarily stood down awaiting results. Of those, 22 have received negative tests.

The nurse also visited the Northern Vaccination Clinic on June 14 for her final vaccine dose.

Five staff and 25 patients at the testing clinic have been identified as primary close contacts and are in isolation.

Testing commander Jeroen Weimar said he’s “exceptionally concerned” with the revelation.

“I remain concerned,” Mr Weimar said.

“It should not have been allowed to happen.

“What this really highlights it’s the importance of staff not working across multiple sites.

“I had a series of meeting last night with the CEOs of Northern and Epping … to ensure we re-establish a far more rigorous regime in place.

“This appears to be an operational error being made at Epping Private.”