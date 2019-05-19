Show us the pork! What’s Scott got for Victoria?

There are renewed calls for the East-West Link to be built after the Morrison government, which pledged $4 billion for the controversial road, claimed victory in Saturday’s federal election.

Premier Daniel Andrews says the project doesn’t stack up and, even if it did, Victoria’s infrastructure timeline is full with work on the North-East Link and Metro Tunnel.

Pretty overwhelming response to our #instantpoll today, the question was “Should Dan Andrews accept Scott Morrison’s $4b and build the East West Link?”. The results? 99% of respondents said yes. Your thoughts? — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) May 19, 2019

But Scott Morrison promised much more than that.

So Ross and John touched base with Macquarie Media’s political editor Michael Pachi to find out what’s on the shopping list.

Pachi: The Coalition really did pork barrel Victoria and to some extent it worked — it didn’t get smashed like some people thought it would on Saturday.

Ross: And now we want to see the pork!

Among the promises: