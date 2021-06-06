‘Show us why’: The ‘key’ information Neil Mitchell says the state government must make public

As Melbourne’s fourth lockdown continues, Neil Mitchell is urging the state government to be more transparent.

“The key to the whole debate around the lockdown now is whether there’s an option,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“The NSW Premier said we didn’t have to lockdown, we could manage it with a targeted response, as they have.

“It clearly suggests our officials don’t trust their contact tracing, don’t trust their own system.

“The government says this is based on health advice.

“Well, fair enough, if that’s it the health advice will be in writing — release it so we can see exactly why we’re in this deep, dark hole.

“Victoria is a state going backwards, we are owed at least that by the government.

“Show us the health advice. Show us why this is necessary.”

