3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Show us why’: The ‘key’..

‘Show us why’: The ‘key’ information Neil Mitchell says the state government must make public

15 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘Show us why’: The ‘key’ information Neil Mitchell says the state government must make public

As Melbourne’s fourth lockdown continues, Neil Mitchell is urging the state government to be more transparent.

“The key to the whole debate around the lockdown now is whether there’s an option,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“The NSW Premier said we didn’t have to lockdown, we could manage it with a targeted response, as they have.

“It clearly suggests our officials don’t trust their contact tracing, don’t trust their own system.

“The government says this is based on health advice.

“Well, fair enough, if that’s it the health advice will be in writing — release it so we can see exactly why we’re in this deep, dark hole.

“Victoria is a state going backwards, we are owed at least that by the government.

“Show us the health advice. Show us why this is necessary.”

Press PLAY below for Neil Mitchell’s full editorial

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332