3AW
‘Sick joke’: Police slammed over victims of crime post on Facebook

3 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for ‘Sick joke’: Police slammed over victims of crime post on Facebook

Police on the Mornington Peninsula have been slammed over a sarcastic social media post that said being a victim of crime was “awesome”.

The post has since been deleted.

Mornington Peninsula police posted a message to its public Facebook page asking locals if they would consider “giving up being a victim of crime” as part of Feb Fast.

“I understand what they were aiming for, but they’ve missed the mark,” Dee Dee Dunleavy said on 3AW Afternoons.

Crime Victims Support Association president Noel McNamara said it was a “sick joke” and offensive to victims of crime.

“I thought it was disgraceful, really,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

BELOW: The offending post in question.

