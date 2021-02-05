‘Sick joke’: Police slammed over victims of crime post on Facebook

Police on the Mornington Peninsula have been slammed over a sarcastic social media post that said being a victim of crime was “awesome”.

The post has since been deleted.

Mornington Peninsula police posted a message to its public Facebook page asking locals if they would consider “giving up being a victim of crime” as part of Feb Fast.

“I understand what they were aiming for, but they’ve missed the mark,” Dee Dee Dunleavy said on 3AW Afternoons.