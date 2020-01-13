3AW
Sick of seagulls stealing your chips? Here’s how you can keep them away

3 hours ago
Ross and John

A directed stare is all you have to do to keep pesky seagulls away from your food, a study has found.

While the research was based on the herring gulls of the UK, Ian Temby, wildlife management consultant and seagull expert, said it holds up with Australian silver gulls as well.

“If you make a sort of directed stare at them, they’re less likely to come and try to take your chips,” Mr Temby told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“If you look away, that’s when they’re more likely to sneak in.”

Mr Temby said the staring technique works for a number of other species too, including dogs and ravens.

“It can be seen as a sign of aggression or a predator getting ready to pounce,” Mr Temby explained.

Press PLAY to hear his full explanation 

 

Image: Getty/Himanshu Bhatt

