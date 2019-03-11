‘Significant reduction’ in Moomba-related crime, despite vision of ugly brawls

Victoria Police says it’s dealt with less problems at Moomba this year than previously, despite disturbing vision emerging at the weekend.

Police made several arrests and used capsicum spray in an effort to contain brawling revellers.

But police said there’d been a “significant reduction” in crime, compared with previous Moomba weekends.

“The footage is confronting, I don’t want to downplay that for a second,” Commander Tim Hansen told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s not the sort of behaviour we welcome in the CBD.”

