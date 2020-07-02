‘Significant’ spate of murders across Melbourne sparks concern
A string of murders across Melbourne last month have a former top homicide detective concerned.
Seven people were killed in violent incidents between June 5 and June 30, a trend which Charlie Bezzina says is “significant” and “concerning”.
THE TIMELINE:
June 5: Missing Adelaide Hells Angels member presumed dead in Melbourne, unsolved
June 17: Zane Meyer’s body found at Lysterfield, three charged
June 23: 15-year-old stabbed to death at Deer Park, unsolved
June 25: Male stabbed to death in Mebourne’s CBD, one charged
June 26: Cranbourne man camping and assaulted, later died, unsolved
June 27: Male stabbed to death at South Melbourne, unsolved
June 30: Male at Oakleigh dies in a brawl, stabbed to death, unsolved
Mr Bezzina says it’s an unusually high number of stabbing deaths, particularly for this time of year.
“It is unusual,” he said.
“It’s a significant thing that’s happened in Victoria and it’s a concern.
“I can certainly tell you, from a bit of experience, that the homicide squad are pushed to the brink.”
