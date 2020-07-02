3AW
‘Significant’ spate of murders across Melbourne sparks concern

54 mins ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

A string of murders across Melbourne last month have a former top homicide detective concerned.

Seven people were killed in violent incidents between June 5 and June 30, a trend which Charlie Bezzina says is “significant” and “concerning”.

THE TIMELINE:

June 5: Missing Adelaide Hells Angels member presumed dead in Melbourne, unsolved

June 17: Zane Meyer’s body found at Lysterfield, three charged

June 23: 15-year-old stabbed to death at Deer Park, unsolved

June 25: Male stabbed to death in Mebourne’s CBD, one charged

June 26: Cranbourne man camping and assaulted, later died, unsolved

June 27: Male stabbed to death at South Melbourne, unsolved

June 30: Male at Oakleigh dies in a brawl, stabbed to death, unsolved

Mr Bezzina says it’s an unusually high number of stabbing deaths, particularly for this time of year.

“It is unusual,” he said.

“It’s a significant thing that’s happened in Victoria and it’s a concern.

“I can certainly tell you, from a bit of experience, that the homicide squad are pushed to the brink.”

Press PLAY below to hear what Charlie thinks is unusual about this string of violent deaths.

Tune in at 2pm on Thursdays for Crime Time with Charlie Bezzina on 3AW Afternoons.

 

