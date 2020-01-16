3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Storm damage: Wild weather causes..

Storm damage: Wild weather causes flash flooding, opens up huge sinkhole

7 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Image: Vic SES

The clean up after yesterday’s massive thunderstorm is under way.

The SES responded to hundreds of calls for help as severe thunderstorms pelted central Victoria yesterday afternoon and evening.

Avalon recorded almost 47mm of rain in the flash storm, as well as wind gusts up to 110km/h.

A massive five metre deep sinkhole opened up in front of a home in Keilor East.

Kevin Connerly from the SES said emergency crews were called to the sinkhole at about 9pm.

He said investigations are ongoing, but a burst water pipe appears to have caused the massive hole.

“It’s likely that a storm water pipe underneath the surface has broken, washing away the soil and causing the ground to collapse,” he told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

Press PLAY below for more.

Meanwhile, rain flooded streets in the suburb of St Albans, in Melbourne’s north-west.

The St Albans area received almost 70mm of rain.

Andrew Crook from the Department of Transport told 3AW’s Tom Elliott there were many reports of people caught in floodwaters, branches and trees falling down, and collisions.

“Please take care, slow down, be vigilant and stay away from the floodwater,” Mr Crook warned.

“If you can’t see the road surface you don’t know what’s down there and there could be hazards.”

An emergency warning was issued for Melbourne, Bellarine Peninsula, Mornington Peninsula, and Port Phillip Bay for “very dangerous” storms. People in Lara, the northern part of the Bellarine Peninsula and Portarlington were warned to move indoors immediately.

Listener Amanda sent footage of the downpour on the Princes Highway between Geelong and Melbourne (below).

 

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.