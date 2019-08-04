Sister pleads for help to find missing brother

Police are searching for missing man Chaim (Harry) Herschberg.

The 60-year-old Glen Iris man last spoke to a family member at around 9am on Thursday August 1.

No one has seen or heard from him since.

Chaim has a health condition, so his friends and family are concerned about his wellbeing.

He is southern European in appearance with a medium build and short grey balding hair.

Chaim’s sister, Leah, called Ross and John this morning.

She said he is likely still around the Glen Iris area.

“Because his car is still at his place he has probably gone walking around the nearby suburbs,” she said.

Anyone who sees Chaim or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Malvern Police Station on 8823 5600.