Six arrested after crime spree in Melbourne’s north and west

Police have made half a dozen arrests after a couple of pursuits ended in Melbourne’s north and west this morning.

The suspects are believed to have been involved in a crime spree that included robberies and at least one carjacking.

Police spotted the two stolen vehicles — a red Mazda SUV and grey Holden sedan — at Reservoir shortly after 1am.

The Mazda later crashed into a garden on Dalton Road, Thomastown and three male suspects were arrested.

The police airwing tracked the second vehicle until it was dumped on Dixon Street, Sunshine.

Another three male suspects who were travelling in that vehicle were arrested.

All six remain in custody.

Press PLAY below for more.