Six buses targeted in slingshot attacks in Melbourne’s east

Ball bearings were fired at buses in six separate slingshot attacks in Melbourne’s east yesterday.

A bus driver in his 60s was struck by one of the ball bearings, which smashed a window and hit him in the head at around 3.20pm.

The bus was carrying six passengers at the time.

Thankfully the driver was able to pull over the bus safely.

The driver was treated in hospital with minor injuries.

Senior Sergeant Andrew Foot said the driver was lucky to escape serious injury.

“It was just above his eye, so he could have lost his eye,” he told 3AW’s Nick McCallum.

Today, police have revealed six buses were damaged in similar attacks in the Mount Waverley area over a two hour period.

Senior Sergeant Foot said the incidents, which occurred on Huntingdale Road, between Solomon Street and Waverley Road, could have had catastrophic results.

“Potentially if a bus driver crashes, collides with another car, or suffers serious injuries… it has the potential for serious consequences,” he told 3AW’s Nick McCallum.

“It’s concerning, given the random stupid nature of it.”

Police are hunting for the perpetrator or perpetrators.

Anyone who was on one of the targeted buses, or anyone else with information, is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

