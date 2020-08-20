Six Chadstone cleaners test positive to COVID-19

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

Six cleaners at Chadstone Shopping Centre have tested positive to COVID-19.

The workers, who are employed by Spotless, worked overnight shifts up until last week.

The first worker returned a positive test on August 10.

The last time a positive worker was on site at the shopping centre was August 13.

In a statement, Chadstone Shopping Centre management said they have “received no advice from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) which indicates there was any risk to our customers or retail team members”.

The night shift cleaning team was stood down on August 14, when the shopping centre learnt of the second positive case.

A deep clean and sanitisation of the centre has been carried out.

