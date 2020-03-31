Six healthcare workers at Box Hill Hospital test positive to COVID-19

Image: Google Maps

Six healthcare workers at Box Hill Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eastern Health, the hospital operator, is now contacting any patients or staff who may have come in contact with the affected workers.

All patients, visitors and staff are being screened and subjected to temperature tests before entering any Eastern Health hospitals.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said it’s not yet clear what positions the workers held or whether they had direct contact with patients.

It comes as a Kmart store in Melbourne’s south-east has been forced to close, after two employees tested positive to COVID-19.

Kmart at Chadstone Shopping Centre has been shut for “thorough sanitisation”.

Coles has also introduced tougher hygiene practices after two workers at its Brandon Park store in Mulgrave tested positive to the coronavirus.

The store has undergone extensive cleaning and has reopened.

There have been 971 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria.