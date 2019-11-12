Six homes to go for new sky rail in Melbourne’s north

Six homes will be compulsorily acquired to make way for a two kilometre long sky rail bridge in Preston.

The sky rail will remove four level crossings on the Mernda line at Bell Street, Cramer Street, Murray Road and Oakover Road.

3AW State Political Reporter James Talia said one family will lose two homes to the sky rail.

“I’ve spoken to one of the owners. It’s a family home for him, and his parents bought it in the 60s,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“He also has the house across the street as an investment property, both right on the railway line, and his brother lives next door to him.

“The brother’s house is staying, but I guess the point is they won’t be able to live next door to each other anymore.”

Construction is set to begin in early 2020, with the project expected to be completed in late 2022.

Image: Google Maps