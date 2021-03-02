‘Hurtful and wrong’ Dr Seuss books pulled from sale

The company behind Dr Seuss is cutting sales of some of its own books due to racist imagery.

Six titles have been pulled from the shelves because they “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong”.

Among the titles axed are ‘And To Think I Saw It On Mulberry Street’, which includes an Asian character portrayed wearing a conical hat and holding chopsticks.

Dr Seuss Enterprises, a San Diego based company, took feedback from teachers and academics before reaching the decision to remove the books from sale.

The other titles axed are: The Cat’s Quizzer, If I Ran The Zoo, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super, and McElligot’s Pool.

Image: Joe Raedle / Getty