Coronavirus outbreak: Six people test positive on ship docked at Fremantle

52 mins ago
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA

Image: WA Today

Six crew members onboard a live export ship docked in Fremantle have tested positive to coronavirus.

The Al Kuwait docked in Perth on Friday, after being given permission from the federal government.

The ship departed from the United Arab Emirates on May 7 with 48 people on board.

WA Premier Mark McGowan says it is “more than likely that more crew members may become infected with the virus”.

Seven people have been tested for coronavirus since the ship arrived in WA.

Six men have have tested positive and are being moved to a Perth hotel.

The other 42 people on board are not currently showing symptoms of coronavirus.

