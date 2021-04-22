Six people in Victoria asked to quarantine amid COVID-19 concerns

Six people in Victoria are in quarantine amid concerns they’ve possibly been exposed to the South African variant of COVID-19.

They’ve been identified as close contacts of a potential coronavirus outbreak within a Sydney quarantine hotel.

All six were tested on Thursday.

They must remain isolated for a full 14 days amid concerns they could have been exposed to the South African variant.

Qantas, meanwhile, is working to identify any Victorian-based airport staff who’ve had contact with a positive case in Auckland.

The cleaner was identified at Auckland International Airport, but as revealed on 3AW Breakfast’s Rumour File, they’d also worked on at least one Qantas aircraft involved in the Trans-Tasman travel bubble.

The infected worker was fully vaccinated and wearing protective gear.

The health department is assessing the risk to Victorians who possibly came into contact with the person.