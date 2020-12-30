Six people taken to hospital following multi-car crash at Phillip Island

Six people have been taken to hospital following a multi-car crash on Phillip Island.

A primary school aged girl was taken to Wonthaggi Hospital, while two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were taken to Dandenong Hospital with minor upper body injuries.

A man in his 70s was taken to Frankston Hospital with no obvious injuries.

Paramedics were called to the crash at Rhyll shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Emergency crews are at the scene on Phillip Island Road between Rhyll-Newhaven Road and Back Beach Road.

People are being told to delay travel to Phillip Island until later if possible.

There are no further details at this stage.