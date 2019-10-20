Six-stack solution: Government’s latest advice for recycling crisis

A report to government is suggesting a new six-bin system to solve the state’s recycling.

Infrastructure Victoria has launched an investigation is looking at the state’s recycling crisis and how to solve it.

One of its key findings in an interim report is that households need to be smarter about how they separate waste.

Among the potential solutions is the idea of separating waste across six stackable crates, wheeled out to the kerb.

Toby Brennan, a consultant who researched overseas solutions for Infrastructure Victoria, told Ross and John the six crates would likely be:

Paper and cardboard

Glass

Plastic

Metal

Organics

Other

Mr Brennan said recycling organics presented a particularly “big missed opportunity”.

“This is something we don’t do well in Australia at the moment,” he said.

“It can be up to 30 per cent of the general waste that we throw out, and there’s a huge opportunity to re-use that compost and also generate energy.”

Click PLAY to hear more