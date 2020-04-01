Six staff at suburban Melbourne radiology clinic test positive for COVID-19

FIRST with NEIL MITCHELL

Six workers at a radiology clinic in outer Melbourne have tested positive to COVID-19.

Frankston Radiology, which is not a hospital-based clinic, closed its doors late last week after multiple workers came down with the virus.

The clinic remains closed while extensive cleaning and disinfection is underway.

The Department of Health and Human Services has contacted patients who may have come in contact with the affected workers.

No known cases of the virus among patients have yet been recorded.

The first radiology worker to contract coronavirus had not recently travelled abroad.

