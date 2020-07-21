3AW
Six Victorian prisons locked down after COVID-19 positive

2 hours ago
Six Victorian prisons are in lockdown after a prison guard tested positive for coronavirus.

The GEO Australia prison officer tested positive for COVID-19 after working at the state’s biggest jail, the Ravenhall Correctional Centre, which has a capacity of 1300 prisoners.

The facility is in lockdown and has undergone a deep clean.

Prisoners who may have had contact with the guard have been quarantined.

Contact tracing is underway with affected staff to also be notified.

Five other prisons — Hopkins, Langi Kal Kal, Barwon, Fulham and Loddon (pictured above) — are also in lockdown as a precaution.

It comes just days after an inmate at Parkville and a teacher at Malmsbury youth detention centres tested positive.

