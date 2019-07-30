Slasher hunt: Dozens of cars hit by mindless vandal

Police have released an image of a man wanted after more than 70 car tyres were slashed at Maryborough.

The offender also cut light bar cables and scratched vehicles that were parked at numerous car dealerships, local bakeries and residential addresses around Maryborough.

He’s caused roughly $20,000 worth of damage.

Investigators have released CCTV footage and an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their investigation.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Click PLAY below to see the vision

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings