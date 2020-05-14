Sleep science: Research shows we are listening while asleep

Fascinating new research suggests we are listening to what’s going on around us while we sleep, but our brains are able to block out external noises.

Sleep expert Dr Thomas Andrillon told Ross and John the study looked at how we can block out external stimulus, and instead focus on a dream while in a deep sleep.

“It actually resonates well with the fact that during the day, your brain is doing a whole range of things you are not aware of,” he said.

“What we are simply showing is this background process is still going on while you sleep.”

Dr Andrillon from the Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health at Monash University also explained what happens when you hear a noise and it becomes a part of your dream.

“When a stimulus is so strong it breaks the gate of sleep and will start being incorporated to what you’re dreaming about usually that means

the sleep has been more fragile.”

