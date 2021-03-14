‘Slower than we’d like’: What’s slowing down Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

A frontline doctor says Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is “a bit slower than we’d like it to be”.

It comes after news that the national vaccine rollout is behind schedule, with over 50s not set to begin receiving the jab until June.

Emergency physician and former Australian Medical Association vice president, Dr Stephen Parnis, says Australia is in a fortunate position, but we need to rollout the vaccines as soon as possible.

“Given that hotel quarantine is not perfect, we haven’t got all the time in the world,” he told Ross and Russel.

Dr Parnis says delays are to be expected for both Australian-made and imported doses of the jab.

“The biggest issue with delay is getting supply,” he said.

Domestically, “tooling up and getting systems in place at CSL to make these doses” is holding up the rollout.

“I think that all of the right people are doing everything they can … But it is, of course, very frustrating.”

