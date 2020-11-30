3AW
SLY: 10 learnings from the Lawyer X royal commission’s final report

9 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for SLY: 10 learnings from the Lawyer X royal commission’s final report

Police could face criminal charges over the Lawyer X debacle.

The final Lawyer X royal commission report was released yesterday, revealing 1011 convictions may have been impacted by police use of gangland barrister Nicola Gobbo as an informer.

A special prosecutor will now be appointed to investigate whether criminal charges should be brought against members of Victoria Police.

John ‘Sly’ Silvester says the lines between Ms Gobbo’s role as a gangland lawyer, and as an associate of criminals were “hopelessly blurred”.

“It was very difficult to work out when she was a lawyer and when she was an associate of criminals,” he told Ross and Russel.

Sly says there are 10 learnings which have come out of the Lawyer X final report.

Press PLAY below for Sly’s 10 learnings from the Lawyer X royal commission’s final report.

Ross and Russel
News
