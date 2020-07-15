Sly of the Underworld: 30 years on from one of Victoria’s most high-profile cold cases
This week marks 30 years since Sarah MacDiarmid disappeared after getting off a train at Kananook Railway Station in Frankston.
Sarah’s body has never been found, but her blood was discovered in the train station carpark, near her Honda Civic, leading police to believe she met with foul play.
Despite a $1 million reward for information, which has been on offer since 2004, the case remains cold.
Sly told Ross and John about his meeting with Sarah’s parents, which brought her father, Peter, to tears.
