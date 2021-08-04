Sly Of The Underworld and the history of gambling and money laundering

Sly Of The Underworld says gambling and money laundering have long been “perfect” partners.

The topic was raised on 3AW following the latest Royal Commission revelations Crown had failed to properly investigate claims their casinos in Australia had been used to launder money.

Tony Mokbel’s “tracksuit” gang, the Hell’s Angels and a man who reportedly owed Donald Trump millions when he was murdered all went on to get a mention.

“Laundering and gambling are natural partners,” Sly said on 3AW.

Press PLAY below to hear Sly explain why