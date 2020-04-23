3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sly says there’s one thing you can do to really help police

3 hours ago
sly of the underworld
Sly Of The Underworld

Sly Of The Underworld says the best gesture the community can offer police following Wednesday night’s tragedy on the Eastern Freeway is to follow the law.

Four officers, including a recent graduate from the police academy, were killed when a truck plowed into them while they’d pulled over the alleged driver of a speeding Porsche.

It’s led to a huge outpouring of emotion.

“You were asking before what sort of gesture, we in the community should do,” Sly said on Thursday morning.

“I tell you what, how about we slow down? How about we’re not that aggressive?

“How about we stop getting police to try and pick up the pieces of our own stupidity.

“That would be a gesture that actually mattered.”

Click PLAY below to hear Sly’s full segment

sly of the underworld
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.