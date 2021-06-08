Sly of the Underworld: Seven lessons learnt from the ‘sting of the century’
Australian Federal Police and the FBI have worked together to pull off the biggest organised crime bust ever carried out in the Southern Hemisphere.
Operation Ironside came to a head this week with 4000 police storming homes in what’s been dubbed the ‘sting of the century’.
Sly says seven lessons have been learnt from the huge operation.
Seven lessons learnt from the sting of the century:
- You must get inside undercovers or informers.
- You can only attack organised crime by national and international law enforcement.
- Organised crime is the greatest example of multicultural success — money speaks all languages.
- Police have developed an international business model.
- There is a subculture of enablers, lawyers and accounts, and sleepers in positions of authority.
- There’s no one in Australia that’s not affected by organised crime both financially and socially.
- Where there is a supply there is a demand.
