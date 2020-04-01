Sly Of The Underworld shares some coronavirus-related crime stats

Murders, arson attacks, home invasions and carjackings are just some areas of crime that have dropped significantly since the coronavirus pandemic hit Australia, Sly Of The Underworld says.

He told Ross and John there hadn’t been a murder in Victoria since March 15.

“There’s usually one every four or five days, I think,” Sly said.

Arson, carjackings, home invasions, aggravated burglaries and alcohol-fuelled violence have also been drastically slowed with people home.

“All of them have dropped off markedly,” Sly said.

