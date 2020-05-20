Sly of the Underworld: The case for moving PSOs away from train stations

Sly has been a lone voice pushing for protective services officers (PSOs) to patrol areas other than train stations, and now it looks like his idea could become reality.

Today, The Age reports Victoria Police is considering allowing PSOs to retain the additional powers granted to them during the coronavirus state of emergency, giving them the ability to patrol shopping centres and high streets permanently.

Sly says it just makes sense, and PSOs, in their current form, are a “massive resource” that’s being underutilised.

There are currently 1200 PSOs, but just 850 assaults occur at train stations per year.

