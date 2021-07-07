Sly of the Underworld: The horses named after Tony Mokbel

Drug kingpin Tony Mokbel is known for his love of horse racing, and his interest reportedly hasn’t waned while he’s been in prison.

An Echuca racing stable has played on that, giving several horses names which relate to the notorious criminal.

Sly says he was “very interested” to hear the names Gwenda Johnstone Racing has given to some of its horses.

Press PLAY below to hear Sly share the names of the horses + a cold case plea

Image (inset): Nine News