3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The man Sly thinks should be delivering Victoria’s daily COVID-19 updates

2 hours ago
Sly of the underworld

Premier Daniel Andrews has fronted the media daily to deliver Victoria’s coronavirus updates throughout the pandemic.

But John ‘Sly’ Silvester says he’s not the person who should providing the updates.

He thinks another man, who we have heard very little from, should be the one making the announcements.

“It can be the same message, but at least it’s coming from someone who is not defending themselves in Parliament in the afternoon and making the decisions in the morning,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear who Sly thinks should be delivering the updates.

Sly of the underworld
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332